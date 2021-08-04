World

Africa needs ‘unique’ emissions plan, as switch to renewables is ‘not feasible’

To achieve this and keep pace with net-zero pledges it will have to spend billions upgrading refineries

04 August 2021 - 19:48 By William Clowes

African nations need to spend about R224bn on their refineries to curb emissions and meet climate-change targets as demand for oil and gas surges, according to an industry lobby group.

Governments on the continent should focus on reducing sulphur levels in petroleum products because Africa’s consumption of fossil fuels will rise quickly in the coming decades, even as the supply of clean energy also expands, said Anibor Kragha, executive secretary of the African Refiners and Distributors Association (Arda). The pan-African body, based in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital of Abidjan, promotes the interests of the downstream oil industry...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zanzibar’s sea farming women soak up perks of seaweed alternative World
  2. Extract drinking water from thin air? It can be done World
  3. China puts freeze on frozen food, a move that could affect the world World
  4. Africa needs ‘unique’ emissions plan, as switch to renewables is ‘not feasible’ World
  5. Eye on the world – August 5 2021 World

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Related articles

  1. Should Eskom step on the gas or wait for greener alternatives to coal? Opinion & Analysis
  2. Climate action must happen 'for our people, not to them' - city officials Lifestyle
  3. 'Wake-up call' as floods, wildfires signal new era in climate crisis: report Lifestyle
  4. Nigerian victims of Shell oil pollution are a step closer to justice World
  5. EV sales surge as Europe’s climate targets bite news