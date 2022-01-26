No Biden your time on this one, Joe, because it could come back to haunt you
US president could face serious blow if he doesn’t make good on promise to appoint black woman to Supreme Court
27 January 2022 - 20:39
US Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement gives President Joe Biden a chance to mend ties with African American voters by following through on his promise to nominate the first black woman to the court.
With the pick the president stands a chance of energising a key constituency before November’s midterm elections, when his party will try to cling to its narrow majorities in Congress...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.