World

Will the Zim dollar become the currency with nine lives? Dream on, say experts

The currency is about to die for a second time, with one businessman saying it ‘will be in the graveyard’ by June

30 January 2022 - 17:35 By Ray Ndlovu

When Zimbabwean businessman Nigel Chanakira asked 100 CEOs at a seminar in Harare on Thursday if they were willing to use the local currency, only one raised his hand.

That reluctance is a stark demonstration of the government’s failure to win confidence in the country’s dollar, the reintroduction of which finance minister Mthuli Ncube has staked the stagnating economy’s recovery on. For the second time in two decades Zimbabweans are abandoning their currency. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. There’s no banking on these currencies any more, so on that note ... Lifestyle
  2. Zim dollar ‘is imploding again and it’s the government’s fault’ World
  3. Before you snoop on your citizens you must restore respect for the Zim dollar ... Africa
  4. Zimbabwe artist turns worthless old Mugabe-era banknotes into paintings Africa

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — January 31 2022 World
  2. Will the Zim dollar become the currency with nine lives? Dream on, say experts World
  3. These showers are a blessing for the planet ... if you can afford one World
  4. Taliban offers journo ‘safe haven’ after ‘bureaucratically cruel’ Kiwis reject ... World
  5. Hillsong megachurch founder forced to quit over 1970s sex abuse allegations World

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...