Will the Zim dollar become the currency with nine lives? Dream on, say experts
The currency is about to die for a second time, with one businessman saying it ‘will be in the graveyard’ by June
30 January 2022 - 17:35
When Zimbabwean businessman Nigel Chanakira asked 100 CEOs at a seminar in Harare on Thursday if they were willing to use the local currency, only one raised his hand.
That reluctance is a stark demonstration of the government’s failure to win confidence in the country’s dollar, the reintroduction of which finance minister Mthuli Ncube has staked the stagnating economy’s recovery on. For the second time in two decades Zimbabweans are abandoning their currency. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.