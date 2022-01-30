Will the Zim dollar become the currency with nine lives? Dream on, say experts

The currency is about to die for a second time, with one businessman saying it ‘will be in the graveyard’ by June

When Zimbabwean businessman Nigel Chanakira asked 100 CEOs at a seminar in Harare on Thursday if they were willing to use the local currency, only one raised his hand.



That reluctance is a stark demonstration of the government’s failure to win confidence in the country’s dollar, the reintroduction of which finance minister Mthuli Ncube has staked the stagnating economy’s recovery on. For the second time in two decades Zimbabweans are abandoning their currency. ..