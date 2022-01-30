Nadal turns back the clock to cap a golden Grand Slam career
Winning the Oz Open puts Rafa Nadal one clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the all-time Grand Slam list
30 January 2022 - 17:34
Rafa Nadal edged Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final on Sunday, roaring back from two sets down to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title only months after fearing his glorious career might be over due to injury.
With Novak Djokovic forced out by deportation and Roger Federer recovering from knee surgery, the Spanish great is now one Major title clear of his “Big Three” rivals after surviving the 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5 thriller at Rod Laver Arena...
