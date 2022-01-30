Sport

Nadal turns back the clock to cap a golden Grand Slam career

Winning the Oz Open puts Rafa Nadal one clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the all-time Grand Slam list

30 January 2022 - 17:34 By IAN RANSOM

Rafa Nadal edged Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final on Sunday, roaring back from two sets down to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title only months after fearing his glorious career might be over due to injury.

With Novak Djokovic forced out by deportation and Roger Federer recovering from knee surgery, the Spanish great is now one Major title clear of his “Big Three” rivals after surviving the 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5 thriller at Rod Laver Arena...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Record not important as grand old Nadal slams into semis Sport
  2. Barty victory a thriller for Aussie fans Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Djokovic will never be the greatest no matter how successful Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Papwa outplays Player to win second Natal Open Sport
  2. Cameroon team success puts shine on troubled tournament Sport
  3. Nadal turns back the clock to cap a golden Grand Slam career Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Rabada races to 200 Test wickets Sport
  5. Kolisi deservedly named SA Rugby Player of Year, Fassi picks up junior gong Sport

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...