Lifestyle

There’s no banking on these currencies any more, so on that note ...

An artist is bringing new value to discarded bolivar banknotes to ‘build the Venezuela I want in future’

15 November 2021 - 19:43 By Johnny Carvajal and Deisy Buitrago

Venezuelan artist and medical student Elianni Di Gregorio is using old bolivar notes as canvas for her paintings as she strives to give them new value after rampant hyper inflation and successive overhauls saw them discarded.

Di Gregorio, 24, decided to paint on thrown-away bolivar notes to restore some of the currency’s former glory...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How African artists are embracing NFTs and reaping rewards Lifestyle
  2. Out of the depths, into the Depot: thousands of artworks surface in Rotterdam Lifestyle
  3. How a matric pupil spilt his blood for his art News

Most read

  1. There’s no banking on these currencies any more, so on that note ... Lifestyle
  2. Nigerian film about police brutality premieres at top African festival Lifestyle
  3. How building Harry Potter’s world conjured its own school of magic Lifestyle
  4. The quick, comfy Audi S3 is A1 Lifestyle
  5. Being gay in Hong Kong is no vacation, so enter ‘Boyscation’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...