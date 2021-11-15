There’s no banking on these currencies any more, so on that note ...
An artist is bringing new value to discarded bolivar banknotes to ‘build the Venezuela I want in future’
15 November 2021 - 19:43
Venezuelan artist and medical student Elianni Di Gregorio is using old bolivar notes as canvas for her paintings as she strives to give them new value after rampant hyper inflation and successive overhauls saw them discarded.
Di Gregorio, 24, decided to paint on thrown-away bolivar notes to restore some of the currency’s former glory...
