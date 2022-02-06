Missing the Merkel: Germany’s new leader is proving to be a damp squib
Angela Merkel’s successor, Olaf Scholz, has struggled to make his mark since taking power
06 February 2022 - 17:31
Olaf Scholz succeeded Angela Merkel as German chancellor nearly two months ago, but the West is still waiting for him to put his stamp on Europe’s biggest economy.
Scholz is under increasing pressure to take a stand on Russia over its military build-up near Ukraine, as well face up to as domestic difficulties including a rampant coronavirus outbreak and criticism of spending plans. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.