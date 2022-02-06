World

Missing the Merkel: Germany’s new leader is proving to be a damp squib

Angela Merkel’s successor, Olaf Scholz, has struggled to make his mark since taking power

06 February 2022 - 17:31 By Arne Delfs and Birgit Jennen

Olaf Scholz succeeded Angela Merkel as German chancellor nearly two months ago, but the West is still waiting for him to put his stamp on Europe’s biggest economy.

Scholz is under increasing pressure to take a stand on Russia over its military build-up near Ukraine, as well face up to as domestic difficulties including a rampant coronavirus outbreak and criticism of spending plans. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. European leaders turn the screws on anti-vaxxers as Omicron rages World
  2. Putin’s gamble: the risks and rewards of invading Ukraine World
  3. Will Putin hurl a javelin at Xi by invading Ukraine during Olympics? World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — February 7 2022 World
  2. Missing the Merkel: Germany’s new leader is proving to be a damp squib World
  3. Now Rog(ue)an is in it for using a racial slur, but he’s ‘cut it’ from his vocab World
  4. Watch out, world: if Canada can rise up against Covid curbs, anywhere can World
  5. Coming or going? BJ’s brave face can’t hide a fading grip on power World

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...