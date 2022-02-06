Missing the Merkel: Germany’s new leader is proving to be a damp squib

Angela Merkel’s successor, Olaf Scholz, has struggled to make his mark since taking power

Olaf Scholz succeeded Angela Merkel as German chancellor nearly two months ago, but the West is still waiting for him to put his stamp on Europe’s biggest economy.



Scholz is under increasing pressure to take a stand on Russia over its military build-up near Ukraine, as well face up to as domestic difficulties including a rampant coronavirus outbreak and criticism of spending plans. ..