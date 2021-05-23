Renewed solar ejections are no laughing matter for us or our planet
Many pooh-pooh the idea of solar storms, but just as the sun rises every day, so does their threat to Earth
23 May 2021 - 17:47
A few days ago, millions of tons of superheated gas shot off from the surface of the sun and hurtled 90 million miles towards Earth.
The eruption, called a coronal mass ejection, wasn’t particularly powerful on the space-weather scale, but when it hit the Earth’s magnetic field it triggered the strongest geomagnetic storm seen for years. There wasn’t much disruption this time, few people probably even knew it happened, but it served as a reminder the sun has woken from a years-long slumber...
