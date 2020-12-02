In the CAR, diamonds don’t make friends, they make child labour and poverty
In a country with one of the world’s highest child labour rates, Covid-19 has forced more children into its mines
02 December 2020 - 20:21
Since the coronavirus forced his school to close in March, Papin has been working six days a week at a diamond mine in the Central African Republic (CAR) — hauling sacks of mud and rubble under a hot sun.
He is among a dozen children working at the open-pit mine near the southern town of Ngoto, where about 100 miners use shovels and sieves to scour the red earth for diamonds. It is back-breaking work and Papin longs to return to the classroom...
