From the US to Australia, the world says nostrovia to Russian brands

US states have ordered bottle stores to remove vodka and other products, while Aussie chains have halted sales

An international boycott of Russian vodka is building from the US to Australia as politicians and corporations signal their opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by targeting one of his country’s most iconic products.



At least three US governors ordered the removal of Russian-made or branded spirits from stores, while one of the largest alcohol retail chains in New Zealand pulled thousands of bottles of vodka and filled the empty shelves with Ukrainian flags...