World

From the US to Australia, the world says nostrovia to Russian brands

US states have ordered bottle stores to remove vodka and other products, while Aussie chains have halted sales

01 March 2022 - 20:58 By Angus Whitley

An international boycott of Russian vodka is building from the US to Australia as politicians and corporations signal their opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by targeting one of his country’s most iconic products.

At least three US governors ordered the removal of Russian-made or branded spirits from stores, while one of the largest alcohol retail chains in New Zealand pulled thousands of bottles of vodka and filled the empty shelves with Ukrainian flags...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Poles criticise Fifa’s first measures over Russia as ‘totally unacceptable’ Soccer
  2. ANC latest to call for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war Politics
  3. Ukraine lodges case against Russia at world court - Zelensky World
  4. Pay attention Africa: how Ukraine conflict could influence food supplies Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Ugandan schools ditch the moral panic and open doors to teen moms World
  2. Nuclear threat: can the world afford to call Putin’s bluff? World
  3. From the US to Australia, the world says nostrovia to Russian brands World
  4. Will flaky rich nations chip in $60bn to protect nature in developing countries? World
  5. Eye on the world — March 2 2022 World

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA