World

Shunned in computer age, cursive makes a comeback in California

A generation of children who learnt to write on screens is now going old-school

28 January 2024 - 19:35 By Daniel Trotta
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A student at Orangethorpe Elementary School practices writing cursive as California grade school students are being required to learn cursive handwriting this year, in Fullerton, California, U.S.
A student at Orangethorpe Elementary School practices writing cursive as California grade school students are being required to learn cursive handwriting this year, in Fullerton, California, U.S.
Image: MIKE BLAKE/Reuters

A generation of children who learnt to write on screens is now going old school.

Starting this year, California grade school pupils are required to learn cursive handwriting, after the skill had fallen out of fashion in the computer age.

You're using different neural networks when you're doing cursive rather than printing. And so it's creating those pathways in your brain. It also helps with the retention of information.
Leslie Zoroya, project director for reading language arts at the Los Angeles County Office of Education

Assembly Bill 446, sponsored by former elementary schoolteacher Sharon Quirk-Silva and signed into law in October, requires handwriting instruction for the 2.6-million Californians in grades one to six, roughly ages 6 to 12, and cursive lessons for the “appropriate” grade levels — generally considered to be third grade and above.

Experts say learning cursive improves cognitive development, reading comprehension and fine motor skills, among other benefits. Some educators also find value in teaching children to read historic documents and family letters from generations past.

At Orangethorpe Elementary School in Fullerton, about 50km southeast of Los Angeles, fourth- to sixth-grade teacher Pamela Keller said she was already teaching cursive before the law took effect January 1.

Some children complain about the difficulty, to which Keller has a ready answer.

“We tell them, well, it's going to make you smarter, it's going to make some connections in your brain, and it's going to help you move to the next level. And then they get excited because students want to be smarter. They want to learn,” Keller said.

The pen is mightier than the sword but beware messy handwriting

I want to weep into my ale when I think of all the hell I’ve endured on account of the pen, writes Ndumiso Ngcobo
Lifestyle
8 months ago

While teaching a cursive lesson this week, Keller dished out gentle tips to her students such as, “Lighten up a little — do it really gently ... An eraser is our best friend ... That loop is wonderful. I love that loop.”

During a recent visit to the school library, Keller said one pupil grew animated on seeing an image of the US constitution, written in 1787, remarking, “It's cursive!”

Several of Keller's pupils acknowledged the subject was difficult, especially the letter Z, but enjoyed it nonetheless.

“I love it, because I just feel it's fancier how to write, and it's fun to learn new letters,” said Sophie Guardia, a nine-year-old in the fourth grade.

In teacher Nancy Karcher's class, the reaction from third-graders ranged from “it's fun” and “it's pretty” to “now I can read my mom's writing” and “it's for my secrets”.

CURSIVE COMEBACK

As computer keyboards and tablets proliferated, cursive faded. In 2010, the national Common Core education standards were published to help prepare students for university. Cursive was left out.

“They stopped teaching children how to form any letters at all. Teacher colleges are not preparing teachers to teach handwriting,” said Kathleen Wright, founder of the Handwriting Collective, a nonprofit promoting handwriting instruction.

But cursive is making a comeback. California became the 22nd state to require cursive handwriting and the 14th to enact a cursive instruction bill since 2014, according to Lauren Gendill of the National Conference of State Legislatures. Five states have introduced cursive bills so far in 2024.

Leslie Zoroya, project director for reading language arts at the Los Angeles County Office of Education, said research has shown that learning cursive promotes several skills that link together and improve childhood development.

“You're using different neural networks when you're doing cursive rather than printing. And so it's creating those pathways in your brain. It also helps with the retention of information, how letters are formed. As you're creating the letter, you're thinking about the sound that letter makes and how does it connect to the next letter,” Zoroya said.

South Africa's children deserve no less than to be able to read for meaning

On the eve of International Literacy Day, 2.7-million South African adults over the age of 20 are illiterate.
Books
4 months ago

Quirk-Silva said she was inspired to sponsor the bill after a 2016 meeting with the Jesuit-educated former governor Jerry Brown, who, when he learnt the recently re-elected assembly member was a teacher, immediately told her: “You need to bring back cursive writing.”

Technically, cursive was still alive. California's standards had cursive writing goals, but Quirk-Silva said instruction was flagging and inconsistent.

“The hope of the legislation is that by the time students leave sixth grade, they would be able to read and write it,” Quirk-Silva said. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Gauteng education MEC asks political parties not to disrupt schooling

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Thursday condemned political parties that entered Gauteng public schools during school hours
News
3 days ago

Compulsory education for prisoners on the cards

And no, the government doesn’t fund inmates’ studies, the minister of correctional services clarifies.
News
5 days ago

Matric class of 2023 produced stellar achievement, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the matric class of 2023 for producing a stellar achievement and setting a new record.
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | System is ‘stabilising’, yet other numbers tell a different ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Compulsory education for prisoners on the cards South Africa
  3. Limpopo teacher’s drive to see black child succeed pays off with near 100% ... News
  4. Matrics of Manenberg overcome pregnancy shame, gang clashes to earn bachelor’s ... News
  5. CLASS OF 2023 | Nkabinde shines despite obstacles in life South Africa
  6. EDITORIAL | The secret is out — parents must put shoulder to the wheel to ... Opinion & Analysis
  7. What you can expect to pay for public and private schools if you’re a parent to ... News
  8. Social workers can help children more effectively by assessing the needs of the ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Women have foot in the door as the Saudi workplace opens up World
  2. The UFO report won’t change minds. But maybe it should World
  3. You’d be goggle-eyed if you knew how much of your data Google really shares World

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia breaks down Morocco Afcon clash
ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...