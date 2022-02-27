Politics

ANC latest to call for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
27 February 2022 - 16:38
ANC the latest to call for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war.
ANC the latest to call for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The ANC has added its support for a peaceful resolution to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In a statement attributed to ANC chairperson of the subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu, the party said it was deeply concerned about the rapid escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

This week, Russia has been largely condemned by other nations after its invasion of Ukraine.

It has also faced sanctions from different nations including the US and Britain following the escalation of the conflict between the two nations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week also called for mediation and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“The ANC is committed to the values of the UN for pursuance of peaceful and diplomatic resolution of conflict. The ANC therefore is quite firm in calling for commitment to dialogue and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

"The ANC strongly believes that it must be the parties, who are directly involved in the conflict, that must not only commit but come to the negotiating table for resolution of such conflict. 

“History is littered with wars that have been ended or even averted through negotiations. However the dismal failure of the UN cannot be swept under the carpet, more so that, when some world leaders are openly biased in their judgment,” said Zulu.

She said the ANC calls for progressives globally to ensure that any harm to civilians invites appropriate repercussions. 

“Even at this hour of darkness, anguish, anxiety and uncertainty, the ANC is hopeful the parties directly embroiled in the conflict will ultimately conglomerate around a negotiating table for a lasting resolution,” said Zulu.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Oscar Mabuyane supports calls for a peaceful resolution to Russia-Ukraine war

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has supported calls for a peaceful resolution to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Politics
7 hours ago

Ukraine ambassador's press conference hijacked by hackers

The Ukraine has activated all rights to self defence after Russian attacks were launched on kindergartens, orphanages and hospitals on Saturday.
News
23 hours ago

Ukraine lodges case against Russia at world court - Zelensky

Ukraine lodges case against Russia at world court - Zelensky
News
32 minutes ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  3. Corruption trial politically motivated, with no legal basis, Magashule insists Politics
  4. Big Five bonanza: Patrice Motsepe splashes the cash to political parties Politics
  5. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...