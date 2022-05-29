Could rusty Soviet railway lines be the difference between famine or feast?
With ports blocked by Russia, getting grain out of Ukraine is forcing nations and businesses to scour maps for new routes
29 May 2022 - 17:25
Overgrown with vegetation, the rusted railway tracks running between Reni in Ukraine’s southwest corner to the port of Galati in Romania had been consigned to Soviet-era history long ago. About a quarter of the 20km line is missing. ..
