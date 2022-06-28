×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Luxury meets economy class: Air New Zealand floats lie-flat seats

The Kiwi airline will be introducing lie-flat pods for its long-haul flights

29 June 2022 - 19:50 By Nikki Ekstein

The world’s first lie-flat “pods” are coming to an economy class aeroplane section near you...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Qatar, Airlink deal set to bring improved access to SA's regional centres Business

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — June 30 2022 World
  2. Sturgeon knows Scots aren’t that keen to exit UK, so what’s in it for her? World
  3. Luxury meets economy class: Air New Zealand floats lie-flat seats World
  4. Wherever she ends up, orange will be the new black for Ghislaine Maxwell World
  5. Rwandans in DRC live in terror as social media posts fuel xenophobia World

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...