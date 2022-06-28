Luxury meets economy class: Air New Zealand floats lie-flat seats
The Kiwi airline will be introducing lie-flat pods for its long-haul flights
29 June 2022 - 19:50
The world’s first lie-flat “pods” are coming to an economy class aeroplane section near you...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.