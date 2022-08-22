German power hits record €700 (about R12k) as gas fears ratchet higher
The threat of Russian gas supply cuts could tip the German economy into a recession
22 August 2022 - 20:33 By Vanessa Dezem
European natural gas surged to about 15 times the average summertime price and power smashed through records as the threat of Russian supply cuts ripped through the market and threatened to push the German economy into recession...
German power hits record €700 (about R12k) as gas fears ratchet higher
The threat of Russian gas supply cuts could tip the German economy into a recession
European natural gas surged to about 15 times the average summertime price and power smashed through records as the threat of Russian supply cuts ripped through the market and threatened to push the German economy into recession...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos