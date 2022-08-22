EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | We can reject the ANC and still demand an anti-racist, economically just society
We sometimes don’t quite grasp the potential power of maximum cross-class co-operation among ourselves
22 August 2022 - 20:32
White supremacists come out of the 1652 closet very quickly when we critique the ruinous leadership of the governing ANC. They weaponise legitimate criticism of the ANC to try to prop up views that do not have independent merit. It is as if the occasion of any public lashing of the ANC gives them permission to perform bigotry that they know otherwise to keep away from the sanitising light of the sun. They only talk about the ANC; other problems are ignored. ..
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | We can reject the ANC and still demand an anti-racist, economically just society
We sometimes don’t quite grasp the potential power of maximum cross-class co-operation among ourselves
White supremacists come out of the 1652 closet very quickly when we critique the ruinous leadership of the governing ANC. They weaponise legitimate criticism of the ANC to try to prop up views that do not have independent merit. It is as if the occasion of any public lashing of the ANC gives them permission to perform bigotry that they know otherwise to keep away from the sanitising light of the sun. They only talk about the ANC; other problems are ignored. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos