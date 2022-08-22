×

Opinion & Analysis

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | We can reject the ANC and still demand an anti-racist, economically just society

We sometimes don’t quite grasp the potential power of maximum cross-class co-operation among ourselves

22 August 2022 - 20:32
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

White supremacists come out of the 1652 closet very quickly when we critique the ruinous leadership of the governing ANC. They weaponise legitimate criticism of the ANC to try to prop up views that do not have independent merit. It is as if the occasion of any public lashing of the ANC gives them permission to perform bigotry that they know otherwise to keep away from the sanitising light of the sun. They only talk about the ANC; other problems are ignored. ..

