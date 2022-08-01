Australia considers curbing gas exports to avert domestic supply crunch
01 August 2022 - 09:30 By Sonali Paul and Renju Jose
Australia said on Monday it will decide whether to curb exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after a watchdog urged restrictions, warning one of the world's biggest suppliers of the fuel could face a shortfall and soaring prices next year...
