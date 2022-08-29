French industry may face energy rationing, PM warns
France and its European neighbours are seeking to shield consumers and businesses from a surge in energy prices on wholesale markets
29 August 2022 - 20:29 By Ania Nussbaum and Francois de Beaupuy
French PM Elisabeth Borne urged businesses to cut energy use or face possible rationing this winter if Russia halts gas deliveries...
