WENDY KNOWLER | Covid ‘over-testing’ puts medaid at odds with cancer patient

Momentum acts after requirement for coronavirus clearance left long-time member with a weekly R850 fee

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
28 February 2021 - 19:46

Last week, a Durban North woman sat down to document what she believed to be a major injustice to her 73-year-old husband, a cancer patient, who’s currently undergoing regular chemotherapy sessions.

She then e-mailed her story to me, and I’m so glad she did, because it set in motion a chain of events that could benefit many others...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

