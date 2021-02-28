WENDY KNOWLER | Covid ‘over-testing’ puts medaid at odds with cancer patient
Momentum acts after requirement for coronavirus clearance left long-time member with a weekly R850 fee
28 February 2021 - 19:46
Last week, a Durban North woman sat down to document what she believed to be a major injustice to her 73-year-old husband, a cancer patient, who’s currently undergoing regular chemotherapy sessions.
She then e-mailed her story to me, and I’m so glad she did, because it set in motion a chain of events that could benefit many others...
