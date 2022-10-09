Heads are sure to roll as Musk’s unique management style and Twitter collide
Musk’s acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation
09 October 2022 - 17:52
Elon Musk’s $44bn (R792bn) Twitter takeover saga comes with all the drama necessary to be immortalised in case studies for future captains of industry, as the tycoon’s on-off pursuit of the social media platform and unique management style make for a union like no other...
