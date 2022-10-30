World

Harvard and UNC race cases present test for US Supreme Court

The lawsuits accuse UNC of discriminating against white and Asian American applicants and Harvard against Asian American applicants

30 October 2022 - 19:11 By Nate Raymond

The US Supreme Court is set to consider whether colleges may continue to use race as a factor in student admissions in two cases that give its conservative majority a chance to ban policies often employed to boost black and Hispanic enrolment and perhaps overturn its own precedents allowing such practices...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Rocking the boat: seizing oligarchs’ superyachts isn’t all plain sailing World
  2. UK faces ‘profound economic challenge’, new premier Sunak warns World
  3. Once-spurned superjumbos return after a tailwind in post-Covid travel World
  4. Grief-stricken S Korea demands answers after Halloween crush kills 153 World
  5. When it’s not climate change plaguing Somalis, it’s another one of ‘the three ... World

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...