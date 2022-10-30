Harvard and UNC race cases present test for US Supreme Court
The lawsuits accuse UNC of discriminating against white and Asian American applicants and Harvard against Asian American applicants
30 October 2022 - 19:11 By Nate Raymond
The US Supreme Court is set to consider whether colleges may continue to use race as a factor in student admissions in two cases that give its conservative majority a chance to ban policies often employed to boost black and Hispanic enrolment and perhaps overturn its own precedents allowing such practices...
