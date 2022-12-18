Racism debate engulfs historic Dutch apology for slave trade
Dutch PM to issue official apology at The Hague on Monday, but critics say move won’t address underlying problems
18 December 2022 - 20:46 By Cagan Koc, Diederik Baazil, April Roach and Alice Kantor
The Netherlands is on the cusp of becoming the first Western country to apologise for its historic role in the slave trade. But the move comes amid heated debate and racial controversies that show the European nation still hasn’t come to terms with its colonial past...
