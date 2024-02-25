Early jacaranda bloom sparks debate about climate change in Mexico
Some jacarandas began blooming in early January, when they normally awaken in late March
25 February 2024 - 21:14
Every spring, the streets of Mexico’s capital are painted purple with the flowering of thousands of jacaranda trees. Their spectacular colours not only attract the eyes of residents and tourists but also birds, bees and butterflies that find food and shelter in them...
