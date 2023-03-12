A lost decade worse than Japan’s threatens to change UK forever
Crumbling infrastructure and overstretched services are symbols of Britain’s economic stagnation since the 2016 Brexit vote
12 March 2023 - 19:54 By Tom Rees, Andrew Atkinson and Philip Aldrick
As the UK buckles under the strain of anaemic growth, strikes, fraying infrastructure and record hospital waiting lists, Jason James thinks back to another economic crisis that dominated an earlier part of his banking career: Japan’s infamous “lost decade”...
A lost decade worse than Japan’s threatens to change UK forever
Crumbling infrastructure and overstretched services are symbols of Britain’s economic stagnation since the 2016 Brexit vote
As the UK buckles under the strain of anaemic growth, strikes, fraying infrastructure and record hospital waiting lists, Jason James thinks back to another economic crisis that dominated an earlier part of his banking career: Japan’s infamous “lost decade”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos