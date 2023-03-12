World

A lost decade worse than Japan’s threatens to change UK forever

Crumbling infrastructure and overstretched services are symbols of Britain’s economic stagnation since the 2016 Brexit vote

12 March 2023 - 19:54 By Tom Rees, Andrew Atkinson and Philip Aldrick

As the UK buckles under the strain of anaemic growth, strikes, fraying infrastructure and record hospital waiting lists, Jason James thinks back to another economic crisis that dominated an earlier part of his banking career: Japan’s infamous “lost decade”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. UK house prices are rising the most since June, Halifax says World
  2. Easier, cheaper air travel unlikely to take off soon Travel
  3. HLUMELO BIKO | SA needs to get over its venture capital block Opinion

Most read

  1. When the chips are down: cost of potatoes drives up South African Shisa Nyama ... World
  2. A Russian graveyard reveals Wagner’s prisoner army World
  3. Dow said it would recycle our shoes ... we found them for sale in Indonesia World
  4. Famed Chinese ‘rainmaker’ banker goes missing in latest executive disappearance World
  5. Climate change is launching a mutant seed space race aboard International Space ... World

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...