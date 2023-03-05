Easier, cheaper air travel unlikely to take off soon
Rocketing jet fuel prices are sending fares sky-high and global visa logjams are causing chaos, say industry experts
05 March 2023 - 00:03
Stubbornly high international airfares may be here to stay, with costly jet fuel prices, a shortage of pilots and a surge in demand to blame...
