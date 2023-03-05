Travel

Easier, cheaper air travel unlikely to take off soon

Rocketing jet fuel prices are sending fares sky-high and global visa logjams are causing chaos, say industry experts

05 March 2023 - 00:03
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Stubbornly high international airfares may be here to stay, with costly jet fuel prices, a shortage of pilots and a surge in demand to blame...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | In quite a state: checks and imbalances, public services and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Turkey: beaches, history, food — and prices! — to keep an SA family smiling Travel
  3. Fuel prices and flight shortages preventing pre-Covid full house at SA hotels News
  4. Sisulu pleased about accommodation figures, worried about flight shortages South Africa
  5. OR Tambo fuel shortage hits airlines’ pockets hard Business

Most read

  1. For R1.1m, will you go Ford or VW? Lifestyle
  2. Discovery Health Medical Scheme gives members a lifeline with Wellth Fund ... Health & Sex
  3. Behind the seams of 'Gqeberha The Empire' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | ‘It's crazy’ — SA muso Stefan Benz on teaching Afrikaans to Lionel ... Lifestyle
  5. Seven expert tips to help you avoid fong kongs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests