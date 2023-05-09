World

ANALYSIS | Erdogan again? Amid rubble of Turkey’s quake, voters demand to be heard

Disaster added to challenge faced by Erdogan in elections amid criticism of quake response, views remain polarised

09 May 2023 - 20:57 By Daren Butler and Bulent Usta

As the sun beat down on a Turkish tent camp for earthquake survivors, Bahattin Kar emerged from his makeshift shelter to complain about the lack of electricity and water, the unfair distribution of aid and the surging cost of living...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Turkey's key tourism sector slow to recover after huge earthquake World
  2. Turkey’s elections to be held as planned on May 14, Erdogan says World
  3. Turkey begins to rebuild for 1.5 million left homeless by earthquakes World

Most read

  1. Lines stretch down the block at food banks as costs go up and pandemic aid ... World
  2. Rishi Sunak flunks his first electoral test as prime minister World
  3. ‘It totally backfired’: the pitfalls of Alzheimer’s genetic testing World
  4. Don’t rule out a grid collapse accompanied by looting and vandalism this winter World
  5. Astronomers used machine learning to mine data from South Africa’s MeerKAT ... World

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...