ANALYSIS | Erdogan again? Amid rubble of Turkey’s quake, voters demand to be heard
Disaster added to challenge faced by Erdogan in elections amid criticism of quake response, views remain polarised
09 May 2023 - 20:57
As the sun beat down on a Turkish tent camp for earthquake survivors, Bahattin Kar emerged from his makeshift shelter to complain about the lack of electricity and water, the unfair distribution of aid and the surging cost of living...
