Turkey’s elections to be held as planned on May 14, Erdogan says

01 March 2023 - 13:13 By Firat Kozok
“This nation will do what is necessary on May 14,” Erdogan said Wednesday at his ruling AK Party’s parliamentary meeting in the capital, Ankara.
Image: Bloomberg

Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections will take place as planned on May 14, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, quashing speculation over whether the vote would be postponed following the two deadly earthquakes last month.

The president has been the subject of widespread criticism for the government’s initial response to the February 6 earthquakes in Turkey’s southeast, which have killed more than 45,000 people. He has previously asked for “forgiveness,” acknowledging initial shortcomings. 

The official election date will be published in the country’s Official Gazette. 

