Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections will take place as planned on May 14, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, quashing speculation over whether the vote would be postponed following the two deadly earthquakes last month.
“This nation will do what is necessary on May 14,” Erdogan said Wednesday at his ruling AK Party’s parliamentary meeting in the capital, Ankara.
The president has been the subject of widespread criticism for the government’s initial response to the February 6 earthquakes in Turkey’s southeast, which have killed more than 45,000 people. He has previously asked for “forgiveness,” acknowledging initial shortcomings.
The official election date will be published in the country’s Official Gazette.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
Turkey’s elections to be held as planned on May 14, Erdogan says
Image: Bloomberg
Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections will take place as planned on May 14, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, quashing speculation over whether the vote would be postponed following the two deadly earthquakes last month.
“This nation will do what is necessary on May 14,” Erdogan said Wednesday at his ruling AK Party’s parliamentary meeting in the capital, Ankara.
The president has been the subject of widespread criticism for the government’s initial response to the February 6 earthquakes in Turkey’s southeast, which have killed more than 45,000 people. He has previously asked for “forgiveness,” acknowledging initial shortcomings.
The official election date will be published in the country’s Official Gazette.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos