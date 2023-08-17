EXPLAINER | Maui inferno: what are the deadliest wildfires in US history?
Thousands have died in such incidents, with the National Interagency Fire Center estimating there are 71.8-million properties in the US that are 'at some level of risk from wildfire'
17 August 2023 - 20:43
The Maui wildfires in Hawaii have killed at least 110, making it the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century, with hundreds of people unaccounted for nearly a week after the disaster. The causes of the fires, which started on August 8, have not yet been determined. Maui's emergency management chief defended his agency's decision not to sound sirens as the fire approached...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.