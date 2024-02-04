Bike-friendly Paris votes on triple parking fees for SUVs
Fees set at R365 an hour
04 February 2024 - 20:55
Parisians voted in a referendum on Sunday on whether large SUVs should be subject to a threefold increase in parking charges as the French capital presses on with long-term plans to become a fully bikeable city...
