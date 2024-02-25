Nearly 180 special needs pupils in Eastern Cape forced to stay home as school is ‘unfit’ to house them
Parents complain about broken toilets, electricity and water issues, a lack of scholar transport and unsupervised disabled children seemingly being left to fend for themselves at the school
25 February 2024 - 21:13
At least 177 children with special needs in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape have been forced to stay home since November due to the poor state of their school...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.