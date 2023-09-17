Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

17 September 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
The latest Sunday Times edition is also available digitally.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

At last, spring appears to be back in Johannesburg, from where I write to you.

Many of us watched the funeral yesterday of IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi on television. We bring you the story behind the story, with interviews with the funeral organisers and others who planned  the massive event, as well as people who were close to him, including his tailor.

However, our front-page lead concerns the story behind how 600,000 social grant recipients were left high and dry by Postbank, some for more than a week, without their R2,080 monthly pensions. We infuse investigative journalism with the heart-rending stories of those pensioners left stranded.

Also on our front page is the astonishing tale of  how the SA Revenue Service impounded five ships off the Eastern Cape coastline in a surprise crackdown that has alarmed the maritime sector and disrupted one of South Africa's busiest  shipping routes.

We are also pleased to inform you that stories the Sunday Times has broken have a big impact — and that is also thanks to you, our readers. We inform you that impeachment is looming for a senior Eastern Cape judge accused of sexual harassment, which was a story we broke in February. Then we bring you an update on the UIF and department of employment & labour’s controversial R5bn job creation project, which was cancelled after a Sunday Times investigation. There, minister Thulas Nxesi has placed senior officials on notice, asking them why they should not be suspended.

But it is not all serious news in the paper today.

We bring you positive  stories about how once-derelict buildings in Johannesburg’s inner city can be turned around.

We also bring you interesting stories about what the Springboks are eating ahead of their clash with Romania today, as well as tales of the fans in France.

Go Bokke!

Regards,

S’thembiso Msomi

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION:

ANC, IFP reconciliation important: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the strongest indication that he was committed to the reconciliation talks between the ANC and the IFP that had resume ...
News
10 hours ago

New defiance deepens Dlamini-Zuma's rift with ANC

Already in hot water for voting the wrong way on the Phala Phala impeachment report, the ANC veteran also absented herself from the vote on ousting ...
News
10 hours ago

Court challenge to Zuma's release may be an uphill battle

While it may have been a 'manoeuvre', proving it was an unlawful one will be difficult
News
10 hours ago

'Litter warrior' schoolboy lands dream gig to walk beside Siya Kolisi at World Cup match

Kellan Wild, 10, never dreamt his passion for protecting the environment would one day earn him a chance to walk on to a World Cup rugby field ...
News
10 hours ago

Inner city success stories aren't a pipe dream, but Joburg needs a plan

Fixing hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg inner city and converting them into low-cost rental units is doable if there is clear plan that ...
News
10 hours ago

Shock as Sars impounds five foreign ships over 'illegal fuel bunkering'

The South African government has detained a number of large ocean-going vessels in a surprise crackdown on allegedly illegal offshore bunkering ...
News
10 hours ago

Possible impeachment probe looms for ‘sex pest’ judge president

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge may face a tribunal after Judicial Conduct Committee rules that secretary’s allegations require further ...
News
10 hours ago

Durban tailor pays tribute to Mangosuthu Buthelezi - a 'principled man' he could always confide in

The late AmaZulu traditional prime minister and IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was a man with a love for cashmere.
News
10 hours ago

Productivity SA chair may lose job over R5bn UIF deal

Controversial job creation project 'just a get-rich-quick scheme'
News
10 hours ago

Buthelezi funeral: Tall order to feed mourning masses

Two giraffes were among the animals slaughtered for food for Buthelezi’s funeral, but cultural experts say there is no special significance attached ...
News
10 hours ago

Grants saga: Pensioners run out of food

Pensioners suffer mismanagement and 'rushed decision' to blame for this week's payment systems failure
News
10 hours ago

Tensions laid bare as Buthelezi is buried

Ramaphosa is urged to mediate in royal family row as differences between the Buthelezi family and King Misuzulu simmer
News
10 hours ago
