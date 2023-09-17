Buthelezi funeral: Tall order to feed mourning masses
Two giraffes were among the animals slaughtered for food for Buthelezi’s funeral, but cultural experts say there is no special significance attached to the choice of species
17 September 2023 - 00:00
The slaughter of two giraffes for Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral left many baffled this week. But cultural experts said there was no significance behind the choice of animals, which were killed simply to provide food for the mourners...
