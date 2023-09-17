ANC, IFP reconciliation important: Ramaphosa
President tells thousands of mourners Buthelezi’s dream of having the two parties set aside their differences must be realised
17 September 2023 - 00:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday gave the strongest indication yet that he was committed to the reconciliation talks between the ANC and the IFP that had resumed before the death of IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.