Cynthia Shange’s family thanks supporters after laying veteran actress to rest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cynthia Shange was laid to rest in Inanda, north of Durban, on Sunday according to Nazareth Baptist Church customs.

The actress and beauty queen died aged 76 in the early hours of April 20 in a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal after facing illness.

A statement shared by the family expressed gratitude to those who have showered them with support during this time.

“To all our beloved family, friends, neighbours, and everyone who came to stand with us during the last celebration of service of our dear Cynthia Philisiwe Shange, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your love, prayers, comforting words, visits, messages, flowers, and every act of kindness shown to our family during this difficult time,” read the statement.

“Your presence brought strength to us that God’s love is often shown through caring people like you. We thank the Lord for each one of you and pray that He richly blesses you for the compassion you have shown.”

TimesLIVE