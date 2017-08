A Queen 👸🏼 on her throne, is a Woman who grows beyond boundaries knowing that the power within her is sufficient to meet every obstacle. #HappyWomensday ✊🏼 Photo cred: @katlegomokubyane Makeup: @preciousxabamakeup

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:12am PDT