PICS: All the glitz and glam from #DStvMVCA
All road led to the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday night as celebrities made their way to the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards.
From Tbo Touch to Pearl Thusi and, of course, your guurl Bonang Matheba, everybody who is anybody was there.
TshisaLIVE got front row access to the red carpet. And our fam didn't let us down.
The fashion was on point!
Enhle Mbali looks amazing.. Out of 10, what do you give her outfit? #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/vG0pxl1Bl6— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 26, 2017
Twirling her way up the best dressed list = @PearlThusi 🔥😍 #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/IoeFal9sPk— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 26, 2017
Nomuzi sets the standard high with a pretty pink and pearl dress #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/gQY2G2VkyP— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 26, 2017
From 1-10: What do you give @kuliroberts dress? #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/a1UV51869w— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 26, 2017
And now for some of the men...
Winner of The Search: E! Host South Africa Kat Sinivasan is slaying in a turquoise blue suit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vhqHCX4suh— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 26, 2017
Muzi Mthabela is looking dapper. #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/e4El5nB7zG— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 26, 2017
