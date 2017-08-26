TshisaLIVE

PICS: All the glitz and glam from #DStvMVCA

26 August 2017 - 19:13 By TshisaLIVE
Celebs are out in full force at the awards
Celebs are out in full force at the awards
Image: TshisaLIVE

All road led to the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday night as celebrities made their way to the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards.

From Tbo Touch to Pearl Thusi and, of course, your guurl Bonang Matheba, everybody who is anybody was there.

TshisaLIVE got front row access to the red carpet. And our fam didn't let us down.

The fashion was on point!

And now for some of the men...

Most read

  1. Vusi Nova found alive after being kidnapped by hijackers TshisaLIVE
  2. 'It is my choice' - Rorisang won't keep defending being a virgin at 28 TshisaLIVE
  3. Dumi Masilela's family slam Simz pregnancy rumours TshisaLIVE
  4. Vusi Nova stripped and beaten in horror hijacking TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu ready to bare all as a guest stripper at club TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The Conor Mcgregor Song (Official Video)
Game of Thrones RECAP !!
X