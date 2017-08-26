Power! Unathi ups her gym game

Unathi Msengana's gym routine is already levels but when we saw her doing these box jumps, we knew she'd entered into a new realm. One where only seriously fit people exist.

Don't believe us? Check it out for yourself. Also, note how she lands firm footed and not even on the edge. Both feet are planted firmly on the box when she lands.

Now imagine yourself doing that? Nah. Use Unathi as your inspiration...