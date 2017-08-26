WATCH: Sinazo Yolwa spits bars
26 August 2017 - 10:00
TV personality Sinazo Yolwa's rap skills are as hot as she is.
The RGB presenter interviewed rapper K.O on the show recently, and had a bit of fun with the hip-hop veteran.
Sinazo decided to swap places with him and rapped his verse from Run Jozi.
You've got to see this - Sinazo could soon be taking over the rap game! #Fire
We were never ready!!!@SinazoYolwa reciting @MrCashtime's verse on "Run Jozi". Kanti Sinazo lowkey got bars. 🔥🔥🔥👀#RGB #RealGoboza pic.twitter.com/JjzDAnGFgi— The Real Goboza (@OfficialRGB) August 19, 2017
