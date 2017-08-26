TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Sinazo Yolwa spits bars

26 August 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Sinazo Yolwa shows off her rap skills.
Sinazo Yolwa shows off her rap skills.
Image: Via Instagram

TV personality Sinazo Yolwa's rap skills are as hot as she is.

The RGB presenter interviewed rapper K.O on the show recently, and had a bit of fun with the hip-hop veteran. 

Sinazo decided to swap places with him and rapped his verse from Run Jozi. 

You've got to see this - Sinazo could soon be taking over the rap game! #Fire

Skolopad hospitalised after nervous breakdown

Popular entertainer Nonhlanhla "Skolopad " Qwabe was rushed to hospital on Sunday after having a nervous breakdown from hypokalemia stress caused ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Criselda Dudumashe denies 'ridiculing' LGBTI community

Criselda Kananda has hit back at claims she discriminated and ridiculed the LGBTI community with remarks at a presentation at a AIDS gender based ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

IN MEMES: Twitter zones in on OPW groom's 'player' ways

Last night's episode of Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding went off smoothly with a beautiful dress, stunning decor and a princess being swept off ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Mzansi falls in love with 'SA treasure' Warren Masemola on Tjovitjo

Warren Masemola cemented his place as one of the best actors in Mzansi this past weekend with a show-stopping performance on SABC 1's new drama ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Vusi Nova found alive after being kidnapped by hijackers TshisaLIVE
  2. 'It is my choice' - Rorisang won't keep defending being a virgin at 28 TshisaLIVE
  3. Dumi Masilela's family slam Simz pregnancy rumours TshisaLIVE
  4. Vusi Nova stripped and beaten in horror hijacking TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu ready to bare all as a guest stripper at club TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal teacher canes pupil at school
Student Protest Edgewood college
X