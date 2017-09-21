TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce's classy clapback over 'body shaming' tweet goes viral

21 September 2017 - 11:07 By TshisaLIVE
Photographer Lesego Legobane aka Thickleeyonce doesn't have time for body shamers.
Image: Via Thickleeyonce Instagram

Photographer and plus size model Lesego Legobane better known as Thickleeyonce has been applauded for her classy clapback to a guy who attempted to body shame her. 

A tweep attempted to body shame Thickleeyonce by comparing a photograph of famous model Joelle Kayembe in a bikini next to one of  Thickleeyonce also in a bikini with a nasty caption.

The guy, who calls himself Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton), captioned the picture, "girls that I like vs girls that like me".

Thickleeyonce simply replied with "I don't like you" which sent social media into a frenzy.

The screenshot of the picture went viral and was even liked by Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande. In addition, Thickleeyonce was approached by Teen Vogue USA and other international publications to do an interview as a result of the viral response.

Mzansi applauded her response with a string of memes and comments: 

