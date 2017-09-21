Thickleeyonce's classy clapback over 'body shaming' tweet goes viral
Photographer and plus size model Lesego Legobane better known as Thickleeyonce has been applauded for her classy clapback to a guy who attempted to body shame her.
A tweep attempted to body shame Thickleeyonce by comparing a photograph of famous model Joelle Kayembe in a bikini next to one of Thickleeyonce also in a bikini with a nasty caption.
The guy, who calls himself Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton), captioned the picture, "girls that I like vs girls that like me".
Thickleeyonce simply replied with "I don't like you" which sent social media into a frenzy.
The screenshot of the picture went viral and was even liked by Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande. In addition, Thickleeyonce was approached by Teen Vogue USA and other international publications to do an interview as a result of the viral response.
Mzansi applauded her response with a string of memes and comments:
That guy thought he was dragging ThickLeeYonce ganti na mo drag-a to prosperity.— Heat Is My Signature (@Basetsana_Pule) September 20, 2017
Nyisa Moghel. We are here for ALL of it. Viva 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/kPhfXF1oY0
You put him in his place so subtly, so classy 💛 pic.twitter.com/AOT5Uex3rq— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) September 20, 2017
I feel so proud of @ThickLeeyonce right now. She deserves all this media coverage she's getting. Shine sis' ✨ pic.twitter.com/avwXBUnkwg— Trudy (@sunkissednubian) September 20, 2017
That wonderful feeling when #savagery and #pettiness come together to form the best clapback!😂 pic.twitter.com/WYkJcMrqjZ— Nattybot (@NataschaT) September 19, 2017
Dude😂😩🤣😂😭😩😂🤣😭😩😂🤣😭🤣😂😩😭🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/h8z1AOP9JZ— Thoko Liz Nchabeleng (@Lizzie_Leah) September 10, 2017
LMAO!!! A nice, simple, classy drag. LOVE it! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ONxidXuBdZ— Black ok? (@_hoemo) September 19, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE