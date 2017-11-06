Brian McKnight and Brandy in SA: why you shouldn’t miss the show
R&B fans can’t wait for the Legends of R&B tour coming to SA in December
Are you ready to see two masters of R&B perform live in South Africa? Brian McKnight and Brandy are on their way for the Legends of R&B tour in December.
McKnight has earned himself a spot in contemporary music history. He has already released 17 albums, several of which went two or three times platinum, and sold more than 30-million albums worldwide.
In addition to being a singer, songwriter and producer, the charismatic McKnight has hosted Soul Session Countdown with Brian McKnight on the network channel BET J, while The Brian McKnight Morning Show on US jazz radio station KTWV was rated among the top five shows for two years running.
He has also employed his extensive knowledge of the industry in the role of red-carpet host for Extra! television, and even dipped into Broadway in 2007 with a successful run as Billy Flynn in Chicago.
Now, to mark his 25th anniversary as a recording artist, McKnight has released his 18th album, Genesis, featuring the hit single Forever. The single quickly hit the top 20 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart and surged up the adult R&B (urban AC) radio charts all over the US.
Brandy has sold more than 40-million albums worldwide, including the five-times-platinum Never Say Never – of which more than 11-million were in the US alone. She is ranked among the best-selling female artists in US music history by the Recording Industry Association of America.
After Never Say Never in 1998, she recorded four more albums: Full Moon (2002), Afrodisiac (2004), Human (2008) and Two Eleven (2012).
She has also earned scores of awards, including a Grammy, an American Music Award, two Soul Train Music awards, two NAACP Image awards, three Billboard awards, four MTV awards, six Soul Train Lady of Soul awards, two Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards, and three BMI awards.
In 2016, Brandy released the track Beggin & Pleadin, a bluesy trap-soul melody that was greeted with much admiration – and there is more to come as she looks to record her seventh studio album.
Having had such impressive careers in the music industry, McKnight and Brandy are bound to be sensational on stage. What are you waiting for? Book now!
Concert dates
- Pretoria: December 9, Sun Arena at Time Square
- Johannesburg: December 10, Ticketpro Dome
- Cape Town: December 12, Grand Arena, GrandWest Casino
- Durban: December 14, Durban International Convention Centre
The tour, another Big Concerts Experience, is presented by East Coast Radio, 947, Kfm 94.5, Channel 24 and Mzansi Magic.
Get your tickets from Big Concerts or Computicket.
This article was paid for by Big Concerts.
