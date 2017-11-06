Brian McKnight and Brandy in SA: why you shouldn’t miss the show

Are you ready to see two masters of R&B perform live in South Africa? Brian McKnight and Brandy are on their way for the Legends of R&B tour in December.

McKnight has earned himself a spot in contemporary music history. He has already released 17 albums, several of which went two or three times platinum, and sold more than 30-million albums worldwide.

In addition to being a singer, songwriter and producer, the charismatic McKnight has hosted Soul Session Countdown with Brian McKnight on the network channel BET J, while The Brian McKnight Morning Show on US jazz radio station KTWV was rated among the top five shows for two years running.

He has also employed his extensive knowledge of the industry in the role of red-carpet host for Extra! television, and even dipped into Broadway in 2007 with a successful run as Billy Flynn in Chicago.

Now, to mark his 25th anniversary as a recording artist, McKnight has released his 18th album, Genesis, featuring the hit single Forever. The single quickly hit the top 20 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart and surged up the adult R&B (urban AC) radio charts all over the US.