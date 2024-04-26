As HIV rates and stigma continue to increase in South Africa, rapper Cassper Nyovest is urging all to be more informed about the importance of protection.
The Baby Girl hitmaker touched on the topic on X & Instagram where he encouraged his fans to have conversations with the #ForeverWena Chatbot. “Make sure you use a condom, protect yourself or use the Prep pill. If there’s something you’re not sure of, we have the thing for you, it’s called the ForeverWena Chatbot where you can hit us up and we will give you the information you need.”
#ForeverWena is a South African movement that aims to empower people to take charge of their sexual health. It encourages open discussions that are factual and informative about healthy sexual behaviour and choices.
Recent studies found girls and young women between the ages of 15 and 24 are significantly affected by HIV, accounting for 25% of new infections. Young men are less likely to be diagnosed and treated, increasing their likelihood of transmitting HIV to their partners.
Desmond Tutu Health Foundation CEO and professor of medicine Dr Linda-Gail Bekker said it was important to address these issues.
“Every young South African deserves access to accurate, tailored information and resources so they can make informed decisions and healthier sexual choices — for themselves, their partners and their collective future.”
Forever Wena: why Cassper Nyovest is telling all of his fans to wear condoms
The rapper encourages young South Africans to embrace safer sexual practices
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest
