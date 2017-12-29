TshisaLIVE

DJ Sbu: Robbie Malinga was a pioneer

29 December 2017 - 15:56 By Jessica Levitt and Kyle Zeeman
DJ Sbu paid tribute to Robbie Malinga.
DJ Sbu paid tribute to veteran musician Robbie Malinga at his memorial on Friday afternoon, calling the artist a pioneer.

Sbu said Robbie brought out the best in others and did so much for artists, even when they didn't work with him anymore.

Mourners gathered at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto to remember Robbie Malinga. Those close to him told stories of how he began his career, determined to make a success of his life.

DJ Sbu called Robbie his hero and said he was the best producer in Africa.

Musician Spikiri spoke about how Robbie "saved his life" and was grateful to have known him.

Robbie's wife, brother and father were all in attendance.

While they looked sombre and often cried, they couldn't help but smile at the stories that were being told.

Various musicians including Zahara and Karabo, who had worked alongside Robbie, also performed.

Robbie died on December 25 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

