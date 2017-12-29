TshisaLIVE

6 pictures from Robbie Malinga's memorial service

29 December 2017 - 14:56 By Jessica Levitt
Family and friends gather to pay tribute to Robbie Malinga.
Image: Alaister Russell

Scenes of tears and laughter dominated the Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Friday afternoon as mourners paid tribute to music veteran Robbie Malinga.

Malinga died on Christmas day after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June.

Friends have shared fond memories of Robbie and have explained how he was born a musician and nothing could rob him of his joy when he was busy with music.

Here are 6 pictures from the day.

Robbie Malinga's wife, Anne.
Image: Alaister Russell
DJ Sbu at Robbie Malinga's memorial.
Kabelo Mabalane at his friend Robbie Malinga's memorial.
The final touches at Robbie Malinga's memorial.
