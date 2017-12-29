6 pictures from Robbie Malinga's memorial service
29 December 2017 - 14:56
Scenes of tears and laughter dominated the Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Friday afternoon as mourners paid tribute to music veteran Robbie Malinga.
Malinga died on Christmas day after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June.
Friends have shared fond memories of Robbie and have explained how he was born a musician and nothing could rob him of his joy when he was busy with music.
Here are 6 pictures from the day.
