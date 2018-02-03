TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Mandisa Nduna spit them bars

03 February 2018 - 16:00 By Jessica Levitt
Mandisa has revealed some hidden talents.
Mandisa has revealed some hidden talents.
Image: Instagram

Mandisa Nduna isn't just a great actress, it seems she has some hidden talent in the form of rapping.

She posted a video of herself spitting some bars, and although the original track overpowers her voice, there's no doubt that she doesn't miss a beat.

Watch out Nasty C, you have some competition coming your way.

Most read

  1. AKA on Bonang and Zinhle love triangle: What we put her through was wrong TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA on Bonang 'breakup': If I was any less of a guy I would tell you the whole ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Veteran actor David Phetoe has died TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I need to date someone who works at a bank' 12 telling quotes from AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X