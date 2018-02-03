WATCH: Mandisa Nduna spit them bars
03 February 2018 - 16:00
Mandisa Nduna isn't just a great actress, it seems she has some hidden talent in the form of rapping.
She posted a video of herself spitting some bars, and although the original track overpowers her voice, there's no doubt that she doesn't miss a beat.
Watch out Nasty C, you have some competition coming your way.
