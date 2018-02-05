TshisaLIVE

Yes, Kylie Jenner has given birth! And it's a girl

05 February 2018 - 06:55 By Jessica Levitt
Kylie Jenner gave birth last week.
Image: Kylie Jenner YouTube

After months of speculation and many conspiracy theories, Kylie Jenner revealed on Sunday that she gave birth to a girl on February 1.

Kylie, who suddenly disappeared from social media in the weeks leading up to the birth, has had fans up in arms because of her information blackout.

Many speculated that she was pregnant but the star refused to confirm anything. Instead, she imposed a blanket silence.

But she has finally broken her silence and said she wanted to handle her pregnancy in privacy.

Not only did she post a note explaining what happened, Kylie has posted an 11-minute video of her pregnancy journey.

♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

In it her baby daddy, Travis Scott, and her family are seen around her as she goes through pregnancy.

Directed by Tyler Ross @wttyler Music by Jacob Wilkinson-Smith @mybestfriendjacob_

