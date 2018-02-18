She's coming for everything! Thando Thabethe flaunts it all

Thando Thabethe is in full business mode and is clearly making her mark in the lingerie world.

The radio presenter launched underwear and shapewear range, Thabootys, back in 2017 and ahead of Valentine's Day made sure to let her fans know what they could purchase.

And even though the day of love may be over, that doesn't mean you can't spoil yourself or get bae to spoil you.

Thando has said the range caters for all women of all sizes and has roped in some high profile peeps to make the point.

Watch out world, Thando is coming for ya.