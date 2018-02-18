Boys and their toys! Tbo Touch flaunts his, er, engine size
18 February 2018 - 12:00
Listen up! If you're going to challenge a man about his car, best make sure you know you'll win.
Tbo Touch posted a video of himself stopped at a robot when a dude next to him revved his engine, trying to flaunt its power.
Touch happily played along and waited for the guy to finish, before showing off the power of his beast.
Check out the hilarious clip below.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE