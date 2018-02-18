TshisaLIVE

Boys and their toys! Tbo Touch flaunts his, er, engine size

18 February 2018 - 12:00 By Jessica Levitt
Tbo Touch allowed the kid to play.
Tbo Touch allowed the kid to play.
Image: The Times

Listen up! If you're going to challenge a man about his car, best make sure you know you'll win.

Tbo Touch posted a video of himself stopped at a robot when a dude next to him revved his engine, trying to flaunt its power.

Touch happily played along and waited for the guy to finish, before showing off the power of his beast.

Check out the hilarious clip below.

I have too much respect for the 1,6 to have the courage to take on the V10.

A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) on

Most read

  1. Awks! SABC anchor Peter Ndoro 'kills off' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Loyiso MacDonald speaks about being a victim of sexual abuse TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter has a field day with eNCA 'Zuma is a motherf*****' clip TshisaLIVE
  4. Uyang'thanda Na producers deny the show is a fake TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans question AKA on Zuma stance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

It's a wrap: The top moments from Ramaphosa's first Sona
'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
X