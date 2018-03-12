Inside ProVerb's emotional breakdown

Musician and businessman ProVerb has got to be one of the most upstanding guys around. His reputation is that of a genuine and humble guy who will go out of his way to help those in need.

So, when he recently opened up about breaking down on stage because he was reflecting on how he had changed, it gave fans all the feels.

"I broke down on stage the other day while telling fam in attendance about how I was a let down to my folks growing up, and how I’ve turned my life around and my parents look and talk me differently now. All I ever wanted was for them to be proud."

He posted the message alongside a picture of him covering his face.