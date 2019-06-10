BLF threatens Moja Love with legal action over Jub Jub's comments about Xhosa people

Black First Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama has demanded that Uyajola host Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye publicly apologise for his comments about Xhosa people or face a visit to the equality court.

Jub Jub sparked outrage last month when a promotional video clip of him talking about Xhosa people went viral. In the video Jub Jub said he had "never seen a nation that is so promiscuous like the Xhosas".

"I have never seen as well a loving nation like the Xhosas. I have never seen a nation that forgives like the Xhosas. I have never seen a nation with attitude like Xhosas and I have never seen a stubborn nation like the Xhosas. In a nutshell, the nation is just too much," he added.

Andile told TshisaLIVE that he came across the video and was outraged by Jub Jub's comments.

"He needs to understand why what he said was wrong. I was hearing what this guy was saying and I was shocked that such comments would be allowed. You can't condemn a whole group of people in the manner that he did.

"He said that they are promiscuous and stubborn. That is not permitted. You cannot say this about black people. He tried to cancel his premeditated insults by saying that Xhosa people are nice... No. It is not on. This is tribalism and anti-black."

Andile said BLF would send Jub Jub and Moja Love, the channel which airs Uyajola, a letter demanding a public apology for the comments.

The party also demanded that Jub Jub undergo lessons in black consciousness.

If their demands are not met in five days, Andile said the party plans to take Moja Love to the equality court.

"The problem is that Moja Love is allowing Jub Jub to make these comments. We are targeting the company to correct Jub Jub's behaviour."

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from both Jub Jub and Moja Love was not successful by the time of publishing.