WATCH | What went down on the set of 'Isidingo' on one of the last shoots

After 21 years of giving Mzansi fire content, the cast of SA's much-loved soapie, Isidingo, is shooting the show's last episodes.

News of Isidingo' cancellation first surfaced in November when a Sunday World source claimed the SABC had decided to pull the plug on the soapie because it was failing to attract advertisers due to low ratings.

The show is set to air its last episodes in March, and the team involved is wrapping up the final scenes.

While one would think it might be a sombre moment for cast members, they are choosing to make the most of their last days on set.

In a video shared on Instagram by Jo-Anne Reyneke, she and other actresses in the show were seen dancing and enjoying their last moments on set.