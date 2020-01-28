WATCH | What went down on the set of 'Isidingo' on one of the last shoots

TshisaLIVE

28 January 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
'Isidingo' is set to come to an end in March, and some fans just can't accept the decision.
Image: Isidingo Facebook

After 21 years of giving Mzansi fire content, the cast of SA's much-loved soapie, Isidingo, is shooting the show's last episodes.

News of Isidingo' cancellation first surfaced in November when a Sunday World source claimed the SABC had decided to pull the plug on the soapie because it was failing to attract advertisers due to low ratings.

The show is set to air its last episodes in March, and the team involved is wrapping up the final scenes.

While one would think it might be a sombre moment for  cast members, they are choosing to make the most of their last days on set. 

In a video shared on Instagram by Jo-Anne Reyneke, she and other actresses in the show were seen dancing and enjoying their last moments on set. 

Powerhouse actress Masasa Mbangeni weighed in on the ending of the soapie, saying her heart was heavy about the fact that many of the cast members are now without a job. 

"My heart is heavy. Isidingo is no more. What happens to that cast? What happens to that crew? I’m not ok," she wrote.

Even though heartbroken Isidingo fans started an online petition in December pleading with the SABC not to cut their favourite soapie, the show is still scheduled for cancellation. 

In an interview on Metro FM earlier this month, actor Motlatsi Mafatshe slammed the way in which news of the cancellation was handled, and revealed that many cast members learnt about the show being canned on Twitter.

