TshisaLIVE

Not just a home comfort: A-Reece wants dagga to be fully legal in SA

09 February 2022 - 10:13 By Constance Gaanakgomo
A-Reece wants dagga to be legal everywhere and not only for home consumption.
A-Reece wants dagga to be legal everywhere and not only for home consumption.
Image: Via Twitter

Rapper A-Reece wants dagga to be fully legal in Mzansi.

The star sparked tons of debate when he took to Twitter this week to say "Legalise marijuana in SA".

Although his fans were not clear about his reasons for the tweet, many backed him.

A quick Google search reveals dagga use for home consumption was decriminalised in 2018 by the Constitutional Court. Buying and selling dagga remains illegal.

The historic ruling came after Rastafarian Garreth Prince and Dagga Party leader Jeremy Acton brought the case to the Constitutional Court. Government departments appealed and wanted home consumption to remain a criminal offense.

One tweep reminded him it was legal, and the rapper said it was, but only for private use.

In his mentions a tweep said legalising it will only benefit big corporations, while others said the rapper does not have the influence to make such requests.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Fans 'force' Nasty C’s girl to explain why she went to A-Reece concert

"People know way too much about our relationship," Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie said.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

A-reece talks about being 'independent' in love & music

After leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment following a contractual dispute earlier this year, there was speculation that would curb the A-reece's ...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago

How Colombia's cocaine hippos are living la vida loca

Like a Roman emperor of yore, Pablo Escobar brought the creatures to his hacienda from Africa – lion, zebra, giraffe and three hippos. The hippos are ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Connie Ferguson ‘triggered’ by viral video of ‘prophet’ claiming she has cancer TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Look at God’ — Makhadzi’s new single trends at number 12 in the UAE TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inspiration alert! Big Zulu rebuilds his grandmother's house TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | 'Here’s to 34' — Inside Hulisani Ravele's fabulous birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Fresh and Thabiso confirm their ‘no drama’ pending divorce TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song